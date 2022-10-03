Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.