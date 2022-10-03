Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $763,650.00 and approximately $183,512.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol’s launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,961 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graphlinq Protocol’s official website is graphlinq.io.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code.”

