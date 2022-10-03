Grin (GRIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $83,674.00

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Grin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,587.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00274262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00139837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00719964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.00592608 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,962,483 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

