Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $159.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

PAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 3.7 %

PAC opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $330.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

