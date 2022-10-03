Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $16.60.
About Grupo Bimbo
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Bimbo (BMBOY)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.