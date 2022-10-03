Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

