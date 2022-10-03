GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3,726.05

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) traded down 99.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. GSPI Shopping.io Governance has a market cap of $3,726.05 and $14,864.00 worth of GSPI Shopping.io Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GSPI Shopping.io Governance has traded 99.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GSPI Shopping.io Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Coin Profile

GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling GSPI Shopping.io Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GSPI Shopping.io Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GSPI Shopping.io Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GSPI Shopping.io Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

