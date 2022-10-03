Guggenheim Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $135.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.19.

NYSE NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

