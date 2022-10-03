Guider Achieves Market Cap of $2,964.82 (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $2,964.82 and $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Guider

Guider is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

