Hacken Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $631,106.00 (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and $631,106.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 972,119,959 coins and its circulating supply is 497,955,688 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai.

Hacken Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof.Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here.”

