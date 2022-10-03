Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,360.00

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $567,141.59 and approximately $2,360.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,615.24 or 0.99984530 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004737 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00079415 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

