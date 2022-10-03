HaloDAO (RNBW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26,898.41

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $26,898.41 and $118.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,569.55 or 1.00000254 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00079216 BTC.

HaloDAO is a coin. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,874,776 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO Protocol is a decentralised application platform designed to provide stablecoins optimised swaps between each other and against other crypto assets via an automated market maker. It also has the function of enabling stablecoin lending markets. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

