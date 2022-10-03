happy birthday coin Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (HBDC)

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. happy birthday coin has a market capitalization of $13,900.51 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One happy birthday coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
happy birthday coin Profile
happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for happy birthday coin is t.me/happycoinholdings. happy birthday coin’s official website is happycoinholdings.com.
Buying and Selling happy birthday coin
Receive News & Updates for happy birthday coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for happy birthday coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.