Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 273,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

HBIO opened at $2.56 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $55,849.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 382,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,234.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James W. Green bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,707.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bertrand Loy bought 17,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $55,849.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,234.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 72,651 shares of company stock valued at $234,345. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

