Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Tops $26.01 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $37.91 or 0.00194028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,998 coins and its circulating supply is 667,688 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

