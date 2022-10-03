HashBX Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market capitalization of $301,458.46 and approximately $613.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashBX has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,569.55 or 1.00000254 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00079216 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

