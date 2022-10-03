Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002192 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $6.47 million and $110,046.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,593.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00276830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00139895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00728873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00592997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00593266 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,060,181 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

