Head-To-Head Analysis: Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) and IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Altair Engineering and IronNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 1 2 3 0 2.33 IronNet 2 2 0 0 1.50

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus price target of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.43%. IronNet has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 299.13%. Given IronNet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IronNet is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $532.18 million 6.64 -$8.79 million ($0.43) -102.83 IronNet $27.54 million 2.55 -$242.65 million ($3.28) -0.21

This table compares Altair Engineering and IronNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than IronNet. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IronNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IronNet has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and IronNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -5.73% 1.79% 0.97% IronNet -1,052.76% -458.41% -161.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of IronNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of IronNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats IronNet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products. This segment also offers software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services that focuses on the product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services. In addition, the company is involved in the development and sale of solid state lighting technology along with communication and control protocols based on its intellectual property for the direct replacement of fluorescent light tubes with LED lamps. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company's customers include universities, government agencies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, banking, financial services, and insurance, weather prediction agencies, and electronics design companies. Altair Engineering Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers. It also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive threat detection and response capabilities; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging cyber-threats. The company's services include cyber operations center, governance and maturity, cybersecurity readiness, incident response, and training services. It serves enterprise, defense, healthcare, government, and energy and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

