Head-To-Head Analysis: JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) vs. Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOYY and Digihost Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.62 billion 0.77 -$80.29 million $0.74 35.14 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.80 $290,000.00 $0.15 4.77

Profitability

Digihost Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JOYY. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares JOYY and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 2.75% 3.47% 2.11% Digihost Technology 18.86% 8.17% 7.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JOYY and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 1 2 1 0 2.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

JOYY currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.85%. Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 249.65%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than JOYY.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats JOYY on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

