Head-To-Head Analysis: STERIS (NYSE:STE) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of STERIS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 7.90% 12.40% 7.04% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 1 5 0 2.83 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for STERIS and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

STERIS currently has a consensus price target of $252.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.55%. Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 577.97%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than STERIS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STERIS and Heart Test Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $4.59 billion 3.63 $243.89 million $3.73 44.58 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 967.95 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Summary

STERIS beats Heart Test Laboratories on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier and sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and powered dental instruments, infection control products, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

