Head to Head Analysis: TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $55.04 million 2.14 $14.19 million $1.01 8.34 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.50 $2.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.36% 10.02% 0.75% TC Bancshares 15.76% 3.02% 0.65%

Risk & Volatility

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises of commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes rental, and other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full-service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; a residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

