Head to Head Comparison: ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 46.52% 19.30% 1.50% United Bancorporation of Alabama 25.78% 14.33% 1.23%

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorporation of Alabama is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $449.76 million 9.66 $207.73 million $4.15 19.28 United Bancorporation of Alabama $58.44 million 1.72 $18.53 million $3.88 7.20

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ServisFirst Bancshares and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $86.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 23 full-service banking offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 2 loan production offices in Florida. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community, agribusiness loans, and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, reorder checks, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

