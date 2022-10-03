Head-To-Head Review: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) & Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) and Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Qualigen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $52.16 billion 0.87 $1.18 billion $1.23 9.40 Qualigen Therapeutics $5.65 million 1.83 -$20.56 million ($0.53) -0.50

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics. Qualigen Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 8.84% 21.56% 6.14% Qualigen Therapeutics -362.56% -108.72% -76.05%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Qualigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Qualigen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 10 0 2.91 Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 635.29%. Given Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Qualigen Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft beats Qualigen Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, medicated skincare products, nutritional supplements, and self-care solutions in dermatology, nutritional supplements, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, digestive health, allergy, and cold and cough. The Crop Science segment offers chemical and biological crop protection products, improved plant traits, seeds, digital solution, and pest and weed control products, as well as customer service for agriculture. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. The company has a collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop oncology drugs; research and license agreement with Dewpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of new treatments for cardiovascular and gynecological diseases; collaboration agreement with Exscientia Ltd, Foundation Medicine Inc., and Evotec AG; research collaboration with Arvinas Inc.; strategic research partnership with University of Oxford to develop novel gynecological therapies; and Kyoto University to identify new drugs candidates for the treatment of pulmonary diseases. It distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, supermarkets, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

