Head to Head Review: Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) and Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aziyo Biologics and Brookline Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aziyo Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Aziyo Biologics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aziyo Biologics is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aziyo Biologics -75.15% -525.81% -58.25% Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.5% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aziyo Biologics $47.39 million 2.07 -$24.83 million ($2.92) -2.47 Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A

Brookline Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aziyo Biologics.

Summary

Brookline Capital Acquisition beats Aziyo Biologics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

