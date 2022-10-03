Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $3.81 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

