Hegic (HEGIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $279,399.00

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Hegic has a market cap of $23.62 million and approximately $279,399.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010822 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic’s genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required.Use Cases:Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options.Write WBTC or ETH call and put options.Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

