Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne comprises 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:HP opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

