Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $929.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

