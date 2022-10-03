Hermez Network Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00018162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $129.94 million and approximately $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,582.33 or 0.99993870 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004745 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003567 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052228 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005414 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064814 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079046 BTC.
Hermez Network Coin Profile
Hermez Network is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.
Hermez Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
