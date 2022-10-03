Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

