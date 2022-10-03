Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 288 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $970,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $64.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.93. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

