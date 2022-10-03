Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $164.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

