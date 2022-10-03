Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $50,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,499,000 after acquiring an additional 339,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $66.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

