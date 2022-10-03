Hibiki Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,177.00 (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a market cap of $444,344.00 and approximately $13,177.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Hibiki Finance alerts:

About Hibiki Finance

Hibiki Finance launched on August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 9,342,816 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

