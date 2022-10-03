HighTower Trust Services LTA Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36,225 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 46,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 76.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $194.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.73 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.