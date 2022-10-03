HighTower Trust Services LTA Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of BBY opened at $63.34 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

