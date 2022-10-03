Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $7.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,047 shares of company stock valued at $287,364. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

