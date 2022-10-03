HNC COIN (HNC) Price Down 14.8% This Week

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, HNC COIN has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. HNC COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HNC COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HNC COIN alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00788809 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000377 BTC.

HNC COIN Coin Profile

HNC COIN (HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HNC COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HNC COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.