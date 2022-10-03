HollyGold 1-Day Volume Tops $19,818.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $151.00 million and approximately $19,818.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HollyGold is www.holly.gold.

Buying and Selling HollyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.