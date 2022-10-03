Homeros Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (HMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Homeros has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $41.00 million and $72,714.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Homeros

Homeros launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

