Honest Market Capitalization Achieves $823,820.66 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $823,820.66 and $184.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest (HNST) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2019. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), an app for users to grow their crypto. NOBI offers algorithmic / robot trading, DeFi powered crypto savings and staking services for many different coins.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

