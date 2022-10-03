Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $166.97 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.67 and its 200-day moving average is $187.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.