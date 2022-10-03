Hoo Token (HOO) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $139.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars.

