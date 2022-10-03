Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOPE. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Hope Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24.
Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.
Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp
In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 283,130 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.