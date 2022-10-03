Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOPE. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 283,130 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.