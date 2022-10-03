Hot Cross Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.80 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $576,616.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ launch date was May 14th, 2021. Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hot Cross’ official website is hotcross.com. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

According to CryptoCompare, “Hot Cross is a multi-chain tool suite. It aims to be a toolbox for EVM networks and expand to non-EVM chains in future.The native digital cryptographically-secured ecosystem utility token of Hot Cross ($HOTCROSS) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Hot Cross, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Hot Cross and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the protocol/network which allows users to access a various number of products in the Hot Cross suite.”

