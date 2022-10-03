Hot Cross Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $5.80 million and $576,616.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ launch date was May 14th, 2021. Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hot Cross’ official website is hotcross.com.

Hot Cross Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hot Cross is a multi-chain tool suite. It aims to be a toolbox for EVM networks and expand to non-EVM chains in future.The native digital cryptographically-secured ecosystem utility token of Hot Cross ($HOTCROSS) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Hot Cross, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Hot Cross and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the protocol/network which allows users to access a various number of products in the Hot Cross suite.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

