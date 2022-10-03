Human (HMT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.51 Million

Human (HMT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Human coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Human has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Human has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $202,442.00 worth of Human was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Human alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Human Profile

Human’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Human’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,669,622 coins. Human’s official Twitter account is @human_protocol.

Human Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Human Protocol provides infrastructure for launching decentralized labor markets. HCAPTCHA, the flagship user of the Protocol, is already being used by Fortune 500 companies to block automated software from their websites while labeling data The Human Protocol plans to go live soon on the Ethereum Mainnet, and has introduced HMT, the EIP20-compatible token that will serve as the medium of exchange on its distributed marketplace. Telegram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Human directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Human should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Human using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Human Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Human and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.