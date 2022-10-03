Human Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $202,442.00 (HMT)

Human (HMT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Human coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Human has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Human has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $202,442.00 worth of Human was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Human

Human launched on April 6th, 2021. Human’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,669,622 coins. Human’s official Twitter account is @human_protocol.

Buying and Selling Human

According to CryptoCompare, “The Human Protocol provides infrastructure for launching decentralized labor markets. HCAPTCHA, the flagship user of the Protocol, is already being used by Fortune 500 companies to block automated software from their websites while labeling data The Human Protocol plans to go live soon on the Ethereum Mainnet, and has introduced HMT, the EIP20-compatible token that will serve as the medium of exchange on its distributed marketplace. Telegram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Human directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Human should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Human using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

