Hush Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $524,498.10 and approximately $324.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00284429 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00102843 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00071632 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002958 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,838,370 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

