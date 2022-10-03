Hydra (HYDRA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $56.63 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 14% against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $56.63 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00010769 BTC on popular exchanges.



Hydra Profile

Hydra launched on November 26th, 2020. Hydra’s total supply is 26,899,991 coins and its circulating supply is 13,837,041 coins. The official website for Hydra is hydrachain.org. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydra

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. It packs a unique combination of inflationary as well as deflationary mechanics as part of its economy that work in parallel and let the real adoption define its total supply. Hydra provides 50% gas royalties to smart contract owners. Developers/Projects receive 50% of the transaction fees whenever their smart contract is executed by a user.The Hydra blockchain achieves transactional cost predictability through a stable gas price protocol. The gas price is governed by coin holders through a decentralized voting mechanism and is always set in fiat. An oracle monitors the price of HYDRA on exchanges and adjusts the fee settings dynamically. The result is a fixed price per transaction in USD equivalent, irrespective of the HYDRA rate, thus giving network participants and real-world business applications the stability they need.”

