HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a 50.00 price objective on the stock.

HydrogenPro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of HydrogenPro ASA stock opened at 3.73 on Friday. HydrogenPro ASA has a 1 year low of 3.73 and a 1 year high of 3.73.

About HydrogenPro ASA

HydrogenPro AS designs and supplies customized hydrogen plants for industrial clients. The company primarily provides alkaline high-pressure electrolysers. It also offers containerized solutions for small plants; and indoor installations for medium plants. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Porsgrunn, Norway.

