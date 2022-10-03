HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a 50.00 price objective on the stock.
HydrogenPro ASA Stock Performance
Shares of HydrogenPro ASA stock opened at 3.73 on Friday. HydrogenPro ASA has a 1 year low of 3.73 and a 1 year high of 3.73.
About HydrogenPro ASA
